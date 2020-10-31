Lois E. DevishSioux Falls - Lois Evonne (Taylor) Devish was reunited with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2020 at the age of 80.Lois was born in May of 1940 to Floyd and Lillian (Reinoehl) Taylor near Wood, South Dakota. They preceded her in death.In October of 1959, Lois married the love of her life, Dale Devish. She was an attentive and devoted wife and mother.Lois enjoyed embroidery and playing the piano, but one of her greatest joys in her life was serving the Lord.She is survived by her loving, caring and dedicated husband, Dale Devish of 61 years. Lois is lovingly remembered by her family.Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Wednesday at First Evangelical Free church, 2601 E. 69th Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Awana Program through First Evangelical Free Church.The family requests that all attendees wear a mask and to try to maintain a six-foot distance whenever possible.