|
|
Lois F. Zimmer
Dell Rapids - Lois F. (O'Brien) Zimmer, 78, passed away March 6, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by many family members. She was born August 9, 1940 to Robert W. and Cecilia F. (Weinacht) O'Brien on the family farm near Ellis, SD.
Lois graduated from St. Joseph Cathedral High School in 1958. She attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD and worked at Pepsi Cola Company as a bookkeeper after college. She married Gene L. Zimmer on October 11, 1960 in Sioux Falls, SD. They farmed north of Humboldt, SD until Gene was activated with the South Dakota National Guard. Lois lived her life as a loving housewife and mother. She enjoyed her spare time selling Avon products. Some of her favorite hobbies were crocheting, quilting and sewing.
Lois is survived by three sons: Donald, Sturtevant, WI, Neal, Sioux Falls, SD, and Carl, Garretson, SD; five daughters: Marbenette (Mario) Watt, Sheridan, WY, Colleen Cressman, Laurie Bennett, both of Garretson, SD, Katie (Ron) Mireau, Ellsworth, WI, and Cecilia (Matt) Schmidt, Sioux Falls, SD; 27 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Robert (Peggy), Dell Rapids, SD and Don (Anne), Warner Robins, GA and one sister: Vernie (Ron) Feldhaus, Bloomington, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother, Gerald (Jerry) and two infant sisters, Wanda Jean and Mary Kay.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 4:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil and Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 11, 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Joseph with Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Dell Rapids. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 9, 2019