Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Nathanael Lutheran Church
Alcester, SD
View Map
Lois Hongslo Obituary
Lois Hongslo

Alcester - Lois Hongslo, 85, of Alcester, SD died May 27, 2019 at the Alcester Care & Rehab Center. Funeral services will be 2:30 Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday, May 29th at the church with the family present from 6-8PM. Immediate family includes her children, Kent (Carolyn) Hongslo of Alcester, Rick (Glenda) Hongslo of Corsica, Randy (Kathy) of Vermillion and Lori (Brian) Hofer of Alcester. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019
