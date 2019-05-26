Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Gimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Irene Gimble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Irene Gimble Obituary
Lois Irene Gimble

Franklin, MN - Lois Irene Gimble, age 96, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, MN. A memorial service celebrating her life will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are two grandchildren: Joel Gimble of Sioux Falls, SD and Wendy Gimble-Nelson and her husband, Justin of Plattsmouth, NE; daughter in Law: Jewell Gimble Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Karen Galow and her husband DuWayne of Granite Falls, MN; nephew: Ross Galow and his wife Jessica & their son, Jacob of Excelsior, MN; niece, Jenifer Galow of Granite Falls, MN; two nephews: Ronald Kersbergen and his wife, Cindy of Sioux Falls, SD and Ricky Kersbergen and his wife, Kim of Sioux Falls, SD.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene; son, Rusty; and one sister, Marion Kersbergen and her husband, Russell.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now