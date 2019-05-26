|
|
Lois Irene Gimble
Franklin, MN - Lois Irene Gimble, age 96, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, MN. A memorial service celebrating her life will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are two grandchildren: Joel Gimble of Sioux Falls, SD and Wendy Gimble-Nelson and her husband, Justin of Plattsmouth, NE; daughter in Law: Jewell Gimble Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Karen Galow and her husband DuWayne of Granite Falls, MN; nephew: Ross Galow and his wife Jessica & their son, Jacob of Excelsior, MN; niece, Jenifer Galow of Granite Falls, MN; two nephews: Ronald Kersbergen and his wife, Cindy of Sioux Falls, SD and Ricky Kersbergen and his wife, Kim of Sioux Falls, SD.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene; son, Rusty; and one sister, Marion Kersbergen and her husband, Russell.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019