Lois Jean HolienJasper - Lois Jean Holien, 78, of Jasper, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. A private family funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Messiah Lutheran Church, rural Flandreau. Public visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arnold, her daughter, Sharon (Daryn) Johnson of Trent and her son, Brian Holien of Jasper and her extended family and many friends.