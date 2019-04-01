|
Lois Loge
Sioux Falls - Lois Loge, 91, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Tuff Memorial Home in Hills, MN.
Lois Loge was born on October 9, 1927, in Hills, MN, to Pearl and Grant Hellie. She graduated from Hills High School, attended the University of Minnesota, and graduated from St. Cloud Teachers College. She taught school in Verndale and Worthington, MN, and at Jefferson School in Sioux Falls.
She was united in marriage to Marshall Loge on June 18, 1950. To this union three sons were born; twins, Keith and Kevin, and Steven.
Lois was a stay-at-home mom. In later years, she worked part time at Younkers and Toys and Treasures.
She volunteered at the Great Plains Zoo, and for fourteen years, Lois was an auxiliary member of the Children's Care Hospital. Since 1950, she was active in Our Savior's Lutheran Church circle groups.
She loved her family, cousins, and friends. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, bridge, and spending time with her dog. Summer vacations with family were spent at her favorite place in the mountains of Colorado.
Survivors include her son, Steven; grandchildren, Tannen (Angie) Loge, Layne (Drew) Loge Miller, Alison Anderson, Brian Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Keithen Loge, Reese and Reagan Miller; daughters-in-law, Jaye Loge-Anderson, Sue Loge; sisters-in-law, Ardis Loge, Luann Greear, and Marge Hellie; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marshall; sons, Keith and Kevin, and her brother Keith Hellie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church youth groups.
Visitation will begin at 12 pm with the family present from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. Graveside rites will be held at 10:30 am at Hills of Rest Cemetery on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 1, 2019