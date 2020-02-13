|
|
Lois Long
Sioux Falls - Lois Jane Long, 87, died on Feb. 12, 2020 at All Saints by Touchmark in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 2-4 PM.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children and their spouses, Susan (Dave) Halbritter of Sioux Falls, Douglas, Salt Lake City, UT, and Mary (Dick) Olson, Huron, SD; grandchildren Daniel (Katie) Olson and Zachary (fiancé, Kaiti LaVoy) Olson, Huron, SD; brother-in-law and his spouse, Ralph and Jeannie Long, Hurley, SD; nieces and nephews; and her Morse, Richards, and Snyder cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Everard and Gladys Awde; and her husband, Ray Long on March 23, 2014. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020