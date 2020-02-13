Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Lois Long Obituary
Lois Long

Sioux Falls - Lois Jane Long, 87, died on Feb. 12, 2020 at All Saints by Touchmark in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 2-4 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children and their spouses, Susan (Dave) Halbritter of Sioux Falls, Douglas, Salt Lake City, UT, and Mary (Dick) Olson, Huron, SD; grandchildren Daniel (Katie) Olson and Zachary (fiancé, Kaiti LaVoy) Olson, Huron, SD; brother-in-law and his spouse, Ralph and Jeannie Long, Hurley, SD; nieces and nephews; and her Morse, Richards, and Snyder cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Everard and Gladys Awde; and her husband, Ray Long on March 23, 2014. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
