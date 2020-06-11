Lois M. Hallem
Sioux Falls - Lois M. Hallem, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community.
The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Thursday, June 11, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
While respecting social distancing, services for family and close friends will be held Friday, June 12, at St. Lambert Catholic Parish, 1000 S. Bahnson Ave. followed with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am. The funeral service will be streamed on the St. Lambert Parish Facebook page and on the St. Lambert Parish You tube page for those who would like to view the service.
Lois Mae Boyle, daughter of Louis and Mae (Brookey) Boyle, was born May 26, 1928, in Murdo, SD. In 1929, the family moved to Mitchell, SD where she graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell in 1946. She attended Registered Nurses training at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago, IL. from 1946-1949. She returned to Mitchell, and then worked at hospitals in San Francisco and Omaha before moving to Sioux Falls in 1952.
Lois was united in marriage with Paul Hallem on April 11, 1953, in Mitchell, SD. They settled in Sioux Falls where they were blessed with five children, Christine, Jeffrey, Karen, Jon, and Kathryn.
Lois enjoyed being home and active in her children's lives as a Boy Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout leader. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church and recently joined St. Lambert Catholic Church. She belonged to Westward Ho Country Club, volunteered with the McKennan Hospital Auxiliary, and was a member of the Home Builders Auxiliary. She also was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Lois will always be remembered as being a great mother, cook, and friend. She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, bowling, golf, reading, and crocheting many afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Lois moved to Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in 2015 where she lived until her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Chris (David) Nielsen, Sioux Falls, SD; Jeff (Darlene) Hallem, Pierre, SD; Karen (Mark) Bergeson, Plymouth, MN; Jon Hallem, Port St. Lucie, FL; and Kathy (Mark) Schroeder, Sioux Falls, SD. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren: and 22 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Hallem; sisters Mary (Robert) Lanctot, Cleo (Maynard) McCarthy, Agatha (Warren) Thomas, brother Robert (Jean) Boyle; daughter-in-law Barbara Hallem, and grandson Rob Roach.
The family would like to thank the staff at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community for their loving care that they showed to their mother while she lived there.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society or a charity of their choice.
www.millerfh.com
Sioux Falls - Lois M. Hallem, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community.
The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Thursday, June 11, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
While respecting social distancing, services for family and close friends will be held Friday, June 12, at St. Lambert Catholic Parish, 1000 S. Bahnson Ave. followed with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am. The funeral service will be streamed on the St. Lambert Parish Facebook page and on the St. Lambert Parish You tube page for those who would like to view the service.
Lois Mae Boyle, daughter of Louis and Mae (Brookey) Boyle, was born May 26, 1928, in Murdo, SD. In 1929, the family moved to Mitchell, SD where she graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell in 1946. She attended Registered Nurses training at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago, IL. from 1946-1949. She returned to Mitchell, and then worked at hospitals in San Francisco and Omaha before moving to Sioux Falls in 1952.
Lois was united in marriage with Paul Hallem on April 11, 1953, in Mitchell, SD. They settled in Sioux Falls where they were blessed with five children, Christine, Jeffrey, Karen, Jon, and Kathryn.
Lois enjoyed being home and active in her children's lives as a Boy Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout leader. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church and recently joined St. Lambert Catholic Church. She belonged to Westward Ho Country Club, volunteered with the McKennan Hospital Auxiliary, and was a member of the Home Builders Auxiliary. She also was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Lois will always be remembered as being a great mother, cook, and friend. She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, bowling, golf, reading, and crocheting many afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Lois moved to Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in 2015 where she lived until her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Chris (David) Nielsen, Sioux Falls, SD; Jeff (Darlene) Hallem, Pierre, SD; Karen (Mark) Bergeson, Plymouth, MN; Jon Hallem, Port St. Lucie, FL; and Kathy (Mark) Schroeder, Sioux Falls, SD. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren: and 22 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Hallem; sisters Mary (Robert) Lanctot, Cleo (Maynard) McCarthy, Agatha (Warren) Thomas, brother Robert (Jean) Boyle; daughter-in-law Barbara Hallem, and grandson Rob Roach.
The family would like to thank the staff at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community for their loving care that they showed to their mother while she lived there.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society or a charity of their choice.
www.millerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.