Lois McGlothlen
Bridgewater - Lois (Herzberg) McGlothlen, 88, of Bridgewater and formerly of Sioux Falls passed away on March 24th at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 30th at 10 am at 1st Christian Church (524 W. 13th Street) of Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday at the Trinity Community Church of Bridgewater with a time of sharing at 7:30 pm. The visitation will continue saturday morning at 9 am in Sioux Falls at the church prior to the funeral service. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home of Bridgewater.
Lois is survived by her son Roger Johnston of Bridgewater, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019