Services
Walter's Funeral Home
201 N Cherry Ave
Bridgewater, SD 57319
(605) 729-2502
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Community Church of Bridgewater
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
1st Christian Church
524 W. 13th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
1st Christian Church
524 W. 13th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois McGlothlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois McGlothlen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois McGlothlen Obituary
Lois McGlothlen

Bridgewater - Lois (Herzberg) McGlothlen, 88, of Bridgewater and formerly of Sioux Falls passed away on March 24th at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 30th at 10 am at 1st Christian Church (524 W. 13th Street) of Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday at the Trinity Community Church of Bridgewater with a time of sharing at 7:30 pm. The visitation will continue saturday morning at 9 am in Sioux Falls at the church prior to the funeral service. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home of Bridgewater.

Lois is survived by her son Roger Johnston of Bridgewater, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now