1/1
Lois Mildred Oppold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Mildred Oppold

Sioux Falls, SD - Lois Mildred (Linton) Oppold, 99 died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a brief illness. Private family mass will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:30pm Thursday evening at Heritage Funeral Home with a Scripture Service at 7:30pm. Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Friday, August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Please see the Heritage Funeral Home website for the Zoom link information to log on and watch Lois' service.

Lois was born Nov 10, 1920 in Doon, Iowa to Walter and Alva (Hodge) Linton. She married Bernard Paul Oppold on Nov 30, 1939 and they made their home at Bernard's family farm, Sunny Flat Farm, just south of Sioux Falls. Lois resided on the farm for 70 years until moving to the Primrose Retirement Community at age 89.

She leaves behind her children, Dianne Bossman, Sioux Falls; Pamela (Scott) Richards, Sandy, Utah; Jill Oppold, Montrose; Paulette Frislie, Canton; Kathy (Steve) Becker, Sioux Falls and Todd (Yvonne) Oppold, Sioux Falls; a sister-in-law, Erma Linton, Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, her parents, 4 brothers, Clare, Lowell, Walter "Bud" and Leonard, a sister Francis, 4 daughters Jacqueline, Rosemary, Marsha and Teresa (Benson), 3 sons-in law, Marvin Bossman, Steve Frislie, and Roger Benson, and 2 grandsons Benjamin Becker and Gary Ericson.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved