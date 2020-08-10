Lois Mildred OppoldSioux Falls, SD - Lois Mildred (Linton) Oppold, 99 died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a brief illness. Private family mass will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:30pm Thursday evening at Heritage Funeral Home with a Scripture Service at 7:30pm. Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Friday, August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Please see the Heritage Funeral Home website for the Zoom link information to log on and watch Lois' service.Lois was born Nov 10, 1920 in Doon, Iowa to Walter and Alva (Hodge) Linton. She married Bernard Paul Oppold on Nov 30, 1939 and they made their home at Bernard's family farm, Sunny Flat Farm, just south of Sioux Falls. Lois resided on the farm for 70 years until moving to the Primrose Retirement Community at age 89.She leaves behind her children, Dianne Bossman, Sioux Falls; Pamela (Scott) Richards, Sandy, Utah; Jill Oppold, Montrose; Paulette Frislie, Canton; Kathy (Steve) Becker, Sioux Falls and Todd (Yvonne) Oppold, Sioux Falls; a sister-in-law, Erma Linton, Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, her parents, 4 brothers, Clare, Lowell, Walter "Bud" and Leonard, a sister Francis, 4 daughters Jacqueline, Rosemary, Marsha and Teresa (Benson), 3 sons-in law, Marvin Bossman, Steve Frislie, and Roger Benson, and 2 grandsons Benjamin Becker and Gary Ericson.In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.