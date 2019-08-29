|
|
Lois Moe
Crooks - Lois J. Moe, age 86, of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Crooks/Renner area, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Park Place Health Care Center in Great Falls. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, Larry Moe, Sioux Falls; Jimmy Moe and his wife Janice, Great Falls, MT; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Gladys; husband, James on February 28, 2010; siblings: Louise Cronn, Merle Arneson, and Daryl Arneson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019