Services
West Nidaros Church
25403 471st Ave
Crooks, SD 57020
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home
Baltic, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
West Nidaros Lutheran Church
rural Crooks, SD
Lois Moe


1933 - 2019
Crooks - Lois J. Moe, age 86, of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Crooks/Renner area, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Park Place Health Care Center in Great Falls. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic.

Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, Larry Moe, Sioux Falls; Jimmy Moe and his wife Janice, Great Falls, MT; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Gladys; husband, James on February 28, 2010; siblings: Louise Cronn, Merle Arneson, and Daryl Arneson.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
