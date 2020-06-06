Lois Myre
1931 - 2020
Lois Myre

Garretson - Lois Elaine Myre, age 88, of Garretson, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Private family services will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. (Service will be live streamed via the Zion Lutheran and Minnehaha Funeral Home Facebook Pages.) Public burial will follow at approximately 11:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garretson. Public visitation without the family present will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garretson Fire Department or Garretson Community Ambulance.

Survivors include her children: Donald (Kathy) Myre, Garretson, Gordon (Jody) Myre, Boise, Idaho, and John (Ann) Myre, Garretson; daughter-in-law, Denise Myre, Dell Rapids; 8 grandchildren: Katherine (John B. III) Narigon, Joe Myre, Tom (Autumn) Myre, Ashley (Brad) Donovan, Kayla (Josh) Bolstad, Aaron Myre, Danielle Myre, and Amanda (Damian) White; two step grandchildren: Robert DeChenne and Hannah Hopson; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (LouWonna) Jastram, Garretson; sisters: Myrtle Odde, Dell Rapids, and Lorraine (Gary) Mears, Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene on March 3, 2006; son, Douglas; and two brothers and one sister.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
JUN
10
Burial
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral service
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
