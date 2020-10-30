Lois Nicolai
Canton, SD - Lois Nicolai, age 98, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Due to COVID-19, private family burial of her ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church or the Canton Good Samaritan sunroom.
Lois was born on April 10, 1922 in Kenneth, MN to Walter and Rikka (Engebretson) Colbeck. After graduating, she lived in Chicago before returning to SD. She married Arthur William Nicolai Jr. on November 5, 1948. In addition to raising her daughter Shelley, she worked at Weatherwax Menswear, Central Plains Clinic, and with her daughter at Homestead Collectibles in Canton for 11 years. She was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Eneboe of Orange City, IA; grandchildren Rikka (Dusty) Koele and Nicholas (Anna) Eneboe; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Camdyn, and Casey Koele; honorary granddaughter, Laura Anderson; grandcat, Neil Catrick Harris; along with many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Ruel Eneboe. www.andersonandsonsfh.com