Lois Nicolai
Lois Nicolai

Canton, SD - Lois Nicolai, age 98, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. Due to COVID-19, private family burial of her ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church or the Canton Good Samaritan sunroom.

Lois was born on April 10, 1922 in Kenneth, MN to Walter and Rikka (Engebretson) Colbeck. After graduating, she lived in Chicago before returning to SD. She married Arthur William Nicolai Jr. on November 5, 1948. In addition to raising her daughter Shelley, she worked at Weatherwax Menswear, Central Plains Clinic, and with her daughter at Homestead Collectibles in Canton for 11 years. She was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Eneboe of Orange City, IA; grandchildren Rikka (Dusty) Koele and Nicholas (Anna) Eneboe; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Camdyn, and Casey Koele; honorary granddaughter, Laura Anderson; grandcat, Neil Catrick Harris; along with many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Ruel Eneboe. www.andersonandsonsfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
October 31, 2020
She always remembered Sadie from when she took care of her in the church nursery about 18 years ago. Her heart was so big and we will cherish all of our sweet memories of her.
Laurie McDonald
Friend
October 31, 2020
Lois will be dearly missed! A special friend to many, including my grandma who had passed. I have such sweet memories of her, even from a young age.
Kira Aalberts
