Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Lois Schrader
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Schrader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Schrader


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Schrader Obituary
Lois Schrader

Sioux Falls - Lois Schrader, age 92, died March 24, 2019. Born March 6, 1927, Lois married Arthur Schrader in 1952. Home was Mankato, MN, Lakeland, FL, and after Art's death, Sioux Falls, SD. Lois was active in her church and an array of community activities, including being crowned Mankato's Bend of the River Queen in 1987. Lois is survived by her daughter, Dr. Susan Schrader, and many international students whom she loved as her own. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, with visitation in the preceding hour. Interment will be at Minneopa Cemetery, Mankato.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now