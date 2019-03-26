|
Lois Schrader
Sioux Falls - Lois Schrader, age 92, died March 24, 2019. Born March 6, 1927, Lois married Arthur Schrader in 1952. Home was Mankato, MN, Lakeland, FL, and after Art's death, Sioux Falls, SD. Lois was active in her church and an array of community activities, including being crowned Mankato's Bend of the River Queen in 1987. Lois is survived by her daughter, Dr. Susan Schrader, and many international students whom she loved as her own. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, with visitation in the preceding hour. Interment will be at Minneopa Cemetery, Mankato.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019