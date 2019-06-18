|
Lois Van Ash
Pierre, SD - Lois Van Ash, 85, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5 to 7 pm with a 7pm wake service at Isburg Funeral Home, Pierre. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Pierre. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pierre.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gordon, her children, Theresa Phelps (Jim), Gordon, Jr. (Patty), Mary Zishka (Robert), Anna Truax (Robert), Garry (Dawn) as well as 12 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren with four more on the way, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 18, 2019