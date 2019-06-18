Services
Isburg Funeral-Pierre Chapel
439 South Pierre Street
Pierre, SD 57501
605-224-8836
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Isburg Funeral-Pierre Chapel
439 South Pierre Street
Pierre, SD 57501
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Isburg Funeral-Pierre Chapel
439 South Pierre Street
Pierre, SD 57501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Pierre, SD
View Map
Lois VanAsh Obituary
Lois Van Ash

Pierre, SD - Lois Van Ash, 85, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5 to 7 pm with a 7pm wake service at Isburg Funeral Home, Pierre. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Pierre. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pierre.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gordon, her children, Theresa Phelps (Jim), Gordon, Jr. (Patty), Mary Zishka (Robert), Anna Truax (Robert), Garry (Dawn) as well as 12 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren with four more on the way, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 18, 2019
