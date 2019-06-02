Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Union Cemetery
Flandreau, SD
Lois Weigel

Sioux Falls - Lois Mae Weigel, 99, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Union Cemetery in Flandreau.

Lois Mae Duncan, daughter of Harry and Joanna (Wavell) Duncan was born May 4, 1919, in Moody County, South Dakota. She grew up on the family farm near Ward, South Dakota. Lois graduated from Flandreau High School with the class of 1937. She was united in marriage to Ross "Ellis" Weigel on June 16, 1940, in Ward. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church of Flandreau, and served in many capacities including elder. In her free time, she loved painting, and making sculptures. She also loved to write short stories. Lois was an avid traveler, and enjoyed her trip to Scotland to explore her family history.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Jimmie (Robina) Weigel of Jacksonville, FL, Judy (Les) Taylor of Peoria, AZ, Peggy (Robert) Hanson of Sioux Falls, SD, Jeannie (Harlan) Peer of Spokane, WA, Janet (Jack) Vrba of Camp Verde, AZ, and Jay Weigel of Glendale, AZ; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchilden. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellis; sister, Dorothy (Glen) Britten; and granddaughter, Linda Quintela.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019
