Lois Winquist
Alcester - Lois M. Winquist, 92, of rural Alcester, SD, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 1 at Big Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday, May 31 at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given in Lois' name to Big Springs Cemetery Association. wassfuneralhome.com
Lois is survived by her children, Curt (Carla) Winquist, Akron, IA, Tim (Kay) Winquist, Alcester, SD and Brenda (Randy) Hansen, Beresford, SD; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Lou Hair, Blair, NE.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019