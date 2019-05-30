Services
Wass Home For Funerals
410 Broad St
Alcester, SD 57001
(605) 934-2661
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Big Springs Baptist Church
Prayer Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Big Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Big Springs Baptist Church
Lois Winquist

Lois Winquist Obituary
Lois Winquist

Alcester - Lois M. Winquist, 92, of rural Alcester, SD, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 1 at Big Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7PM Friday, May 31 at the church with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given in Lois' name to Big Springs Cemetery Association. wassfuneralhome.com

Lois is survived by her children, Curt (Carla) Winquist, Akron, IA, Tim (Kay) Winquist, Alcester, SD and Brenda (Randy) Hansen, Beresford, SD; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Lou Hair, Blair, NE.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019
