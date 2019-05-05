|
Lola Howe
Sioux Falls - Lola Howe, age 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away after a short illness on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ava's House surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 11:00 AM at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church 4801 W. 41st St. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be held Tuesday, May 6, from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD.
Lola Adeline Hahn, daughter of Ernest and Mae (Curtis) Hahn was born on her grandparent's farm in Hurley, SD, on October 30, 1921. At age 3 she moved with her parents to Sioux Falls where she has resided ever since. Lola attended Mark Twain Grade School and graduated from Washington High School in 1940.
On June 27, 1940, Lola was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Lauren Howe, in Sioux Falls. They were blessed with two daughters, Sharon and Kathy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ed Arshem, one grandson, Chad, and his wife Jerri, and one granddaughter, Laurie, and her husband Les Smith. The apples of Lola's eye were her three great-grandchildren, Andria Arshem and Ian and Ella Smith, all of Sioux Falls. Lola set a great example to them all with her deep faith and her kind and gentle spirit.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother Bud, her husband Lauren and her 11-year-old daughter, Kathryn Anne.
If anyone would care to give a memorial, please direct it to Sunnycrest Memorials part of which will be used for the Pastoral Care Committee which was dear to Lola's heart, the St. Francis House or a . www.millerfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019