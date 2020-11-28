Lon LemmeFreeman - Lon Lemme, 66 of Freeman, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital.Lon was born in Sioux Falls, SD, August 9, 1954. Lon attended Howard High School and business school at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. He spent most of his younger professional years with Ford Motor Co., Vern Eide Motors, and American Financial Insurance. Lon was an entrepreneur at heart and in his final years was happy to operate his own small independent grain truck business, which allowed him to see the beautiful midwest and western landscapes he so much loved and called home.In the summers Lon spent much of his time along the bluffs of the Missouri River enjoying the slow life at Midway Gulch Campground where he was the unofficial mayor of happy conversations. Throughout the year he and his wife, Deb, volunteered for Lions Club events and were blessed to have a warm fellowship with their local Bethlehem Reformed Church community. Lon appreciated the beauty achieved by craftsmanship and hard work. He was always looking for ways to improve his residence in Freeman, a town he proudly called home for the last decade of his life. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.Lon is survived by his wife, Deb Schultz (Freeman, SD); his son Nick (Elizabeth) Lemme, and his three grandchildren: Anastasia, Aloysius, and Etienne; the mother of his son, Jean Carlson; his mother Alvina Cudmore; his siblings: Carol Williams, Milton Lemme, Martin Lemme, and Russ Cudmore.The family will have a private burial on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2pm Woodlawn Cemetery (Sioux Falls, SD), and in the Spring of 2020, God-willing, will have a memorial service celebrating Lon's life. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.