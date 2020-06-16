Lorell Nelson
Sioux Falls - Lorell Nelson passed peacefully at Avera McKennan hospital on June 4th. He is survived by sons Wade and Craig Nelson and their wives Jackie and Victoria, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of life is to be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Heritage funeral home 4800 S. Minnesota ave. Sioux Falls.
"We know you'd be with us today, if heaven wasn't so far away"
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.