Lorell Nelson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorell Nelson

Sioux Falls - Lorell Nelson passed peacefully at Avera McKennan hospital on June 4th. He is survived by sons Wade and Craig Nelson and their wives Jackie and Victoria, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of life is to be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Heritage funeral home 4800 S. Minnesota ave. Sioux Falls.

"We know you'd be with us today, if heaven wasn't so far away"

www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Dear Wade, Jackie and Family, We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your Father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time. With Love & Deepest Sympathy, From all your Friends at Village Pet and JFI
Village Pet & Johnson Feed
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved