Loren A. Odland
Sioux Falls - On Sunday, July 28th, 2019, Loren Odland of Sioux Falls passed away at the age of 71. Loren was born in Minot, ND on November 30, 1947, to Lawrence and Alice (Nelson) Odland and spent the summers of his youth working on his uncle's farm along the Mouse River near Minot. He received an Associate degree in Forestry from North Dakota School of Forestry in 1967 and a Bachelor's degree in English from Minot State College in 1969. Following an internship at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Casper, WY, he graduated with a Masters of Divinity degree from Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN, and on June 17, 1973 he was ordained as a Pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at First Lutheran Church in Minot. He accepted his first Call to Ministry at Pollock Lutheran Church in Pollock, SD (1973-1976), served as Pastor-Director at Outlaw-Atlantic Mountain Ranches near Custer, SD (1976-1978), and served parishes at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby, SD (1978-1987), Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington, SD (1987-2006), and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD (2006-2016) before retiring 2016.
In the fall of 1971 Loren met Sandy Johnson during a Lutheran youth gathering in Thermopolis, WY and they were married on October 24, 1975. Together they raised three boys, Simon, Joel, and Isaac. In addition to his calling as a pastor, he had a strong passion for being outside, and although canoeing was his favorite, other interests included backpacking, waterskiing, and biking. He was very active with the Boy Scouts, church groups, teaching swimming and kayaking lessons, Lutherans Outdoors camps, and a variety of other youth programs. Other hobbies included woodworking, stained glass, and restoration of his 1931 Model A Ford and several wood canoes. He enjoyed sharing his hobbies and outdoor passions with others, and specifically loved including and teaching his grandchildren.
Loren is survived by his wife Sandy; their three sons Simon (Sydna) and their children Mari, Gretta, and Tate of Aberdeen, SD; Joel (Emily) and their children Ellie, Harper, and Avery of Hawley, MN; and Isaac (Carissa) and their children Emma, Lacy, and Edison of rural Garretson, SD; his brothers Lyle (Evie), Les (Vicki), and Lynn (Marilyn); Sandy's sister Debbie (Rick) Peterson; fifteen nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Alice (Nelson) Odland, Sandy's parents Arnold and Sylvia (Wold) Johnson, and Sandy's sister Lynnette (Johnson) Hatch-Graber.
Visitation will be from 5:00-6:30 pm with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 6:30 pm for family and friends on Thursday, August 1st at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel. The funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 2nd at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Vermillion, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 31, 2019