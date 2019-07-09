|
Loren Even
Humboldt, SD - Loren William Even, 86, formerly of Humboldt, SD passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, July 12 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt, SD. Visitation with family present will begin at 6 pm on Thursday with a rosary and prayer service at 7 pm, also at the church.
Grateful to have shared his life are his sister, Lorraine Buckmiller, brother-in-law, Chuck Kerkhove, both of Marion, sister-in-law Agnes Even of Humboldt, 21 nieces and nephews, each of which were his "favorite" and their families and countless friends. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony (TJ) and Edna (Malloy) Even, sisters, Delores Kerkhove and Cyrene McKinney, brother, Neal, and brother-in-law, Rodney Buckmiller. View full obit at www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019