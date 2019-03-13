|
Loren Gary Larson
Dubuque, IA - Loren Gary Larson, 72, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Thursday, March 14 at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans. A visitation will be held from 4-8 pm, Wednesday, March 13 at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road and from 9:30-10:15 am, Thursday at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Loren was born on August 6, 1946 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of L. Dale and Doris Lucille (Iverson) Larson. He graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1964 and went on to Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating in 1969. Loren enlisted in the United States Air Force 1969 and served until he was honorably discharged in 1973.
He moved to Dubuque in 1973 and began his career as Financial Advisor at Ameriprise Financial. He was passionate about his profession and cherished all of the people he worked with and friends he made during his career.
On November 28, 1987 he married the love of his life, Kimberly Ann Crockett in Clinton, Iowa. Together they traveled the world and raised two children, Alex and Libby. Kim and Loren walked together through many extremely difficult situations and various illnesses. In 2009 he retired to have more time with Kim and his family.
Loren enjoyed hunting, fishing, working and collecting. He was a member of 660 Shooting Club and St. Peter Lutheran Church. Loren was dedicated to his family and loved ones, and the countless people he provided counsel to throughout his career.
He survived by his wife, Kim; children, Alexander Larson and Elizabeth Larson; brothers, Lonnie (Cindy) Larson and Larry (Mary) Larson; brother-in-law, David (Jeannine) Crockett; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Susan Larson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Loren's family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead Senior Care, Hospice of Dubuque and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN., for their compassionate care.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019