Loren N. BoyHartford, SD - Loren Neil Boy, 77, of Hartford, SD passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice following a courageous battle with his declining health.Loren, son of Clarence and Elva (Joens) Boy, was born January 12, 1943 in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up on the farm, and due to the early death of his father he needed to quit school at 16 years old to run the family farm.He always enjoyed music and dancing. He met the love of his life, Susan, at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls. Loren was united in marriage with Susan Janet Vander Woude on June 17, 1967 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls, SD. They were blessed with three wonderful daughters, Brenda, Rebecca and Bonnie.Farming kept him very busy with all different kinds of animals; hogs, cows, chickens, sheep, horses, goats, geese and ducks. Loren was a man of patience, and sometimes too much patience. The three girls, "the Boy-girls", were always dad's right hands working on the farm. Dad knew how to make work fun.Loren was a collector of tractors and implements. He loved teaching his grandchildren about machinery and has many friends from the community.He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hartford, SD, Men's Brotherhood, 4-H for many years showing hogs and calves, and was an active member in the Humboldt Threshing Association.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 53 years, Susan; three daughters, Brenda (Dean) Ebbinga, Hartford, SD, Rebecca (Charles) Vockrodt, Hartford, SD, Bonnie (Joel) Foster, Brookings, SD; 10 grandchildren, Julia, Kiara and Lucas Ebbinga; Kyle, Keith, Kenny and Kelsey Vockrodt; Lynn, Paige and Gayle Foster; sisters-in-law, Betty Boy, Sioux Falls, SD and Rita Boy, Sturgis, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elva Boy; and his brothers, Harlan and Merle Boy.Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at 46292 254th Street, Hartford, SD 57033.