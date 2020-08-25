Loren R. Moulton
Sioux Falls, SD - Loren R. Moulton, 70, passed away Tue., Aug. 25, 2020. His memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Aug. 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, and will be livestreamed. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Aug. 27 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Robby (Loto) Moulton; 4 children, Jeremy Moulton, Derek (Katie) Moulton, Adrian Moulton, Amy (Joe) Jones, all of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; and 8 siblings, Kenny (June) Moulton, of Colorado, Viola (Jim) Ross, Mike (Sue) Moulton, Bob (Connie) Moulton, Ray (Edie) Moulton, Dean (Lynn) Moulton, Dave (Debbie) Moulton and Linda (Jeff) Jackels, all of Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.