Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethesda Church
rural Marion, SD
Loretta Ensz Obituary
Loretta Ensz

Marion - Loretta Ensz, 86, died August 2, 2019 after a short stay at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Lester Ensz and children, Deborah Noess, Julie (Douglas) Decker, Daryl (Roxane) Ensz, Ronald (Paula) Ensz, Terry (Roxane) Ensz, Tim (Laurie) Ensz, Arlan (Lisa) Ensz, many grandchildren snd great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 Monday evening, August 5, 2019, at the Hofmeister- Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion, with a short prayer service at 7:00. Funeral services will be at the Bethesda Church, rural Marion, at 10:30 Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
