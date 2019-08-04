|
|
Loretta Ensz
Marion - Loretta Ensz, 86, died August 2, 2019 after a short stay at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Lester Ensz and children, Deborah Noess, Julie (Douglas) Decker, Daryl (Roxane) Ensz, Ronald (Paula) Ensz, Terry (Roxane) Ensz, Tim (Laurie) Ensz, Arlan (Lisa) Ensz, many grandchildren snd great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 Monday evening, August 5, 2019, at the Hofmeister- Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion, with a short prayer service at 7:00. Funeral services will be at the Bethesda Church, rural Marion, at 10:30 Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019