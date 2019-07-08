Services
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Brookings, SD
Loretta Foster


1941 - 2019
Loretta Foster Obituary
Loretta Foster

Brookings - Loretta J. Foster, 78, of Brookings, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Brookings Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July, 10, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, in Brookings. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings.

Loretta Jean Clark was born on March 15, 1941 at Waubay, SD, the daughter of Harvey and Lucille (Spearback) Clark. She graduated from Summit High School in Summit, SD. In 1959, she married Raymond H Novak, they later divorced. On June 30, 1972, Loretta married Rodney D. Foster in Brookings, SD. They farmed north of Brookings. Loretta worked at Midtex before moving to Brookings, where she stayed home to care for the family. Once the children were older, she worked at the White Health Care Center for a couple of years before going to work at Daktronics for seven years until her retirement in 2005.

Loretta loved being with her family, friends and going out in the ministry of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed bowling in the Women's Bowl League for a number of years, working in the yard, baking, and giving away much of her produce to her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with Rodney. She was a member of the Social Time Club. She was an avid fan of the SDSU Jackrabbits and Minnesota Twins. Loretta was past president of the SD Cattlemen's Auxiliary Association and would speak on WNAX Radio to support the beef industry.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 47 years, Rodney; her children, Mike (Kim) Foster, Ricky (Renee) Novak, Randy (Patti) Novak, Kip Foster and Cathy Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Lori A. Foster; sister, Meredith Clark; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gerald Foster and special family friend, Annabel Foster.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Steven R. Foster, son-in-law, Keith Schmidt and sister, Kathy Anderson.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 8, 2019
