Loretta Miller

Loretta MillerSioux Falls - Loretta F. Miller, 87, of Sioux Falls died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at New Day Church, Harrisburg, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Burial will be at the Hill of Rest Memorial Park. Masks are strongly encouraged.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Duane, Sioux Falls; daughter, Jane (Edward) Wahl, Olathe, KS; son, Rick (Tammy) Miller, Lecther, SD, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother, Norman (Dorothy) Varns, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Bandura, Erma Lahn, Betty Miller, Dorothy Welbig, Goldie Varns, Eula Varns; and brothers, Edward and James Varns.