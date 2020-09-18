1/1
Loretta Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Miller

Sioux Falls - Loretta F. Miller, 87, of Sioux Falls died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at New Day Church, Harrisburg, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Burial will be at the Hill of Rest Memorial Park. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Duane, Sioux Falls; daughter, Jane (Edward) Wahl, Olathe, KS; son, Rick (Tammy) Miller, Lecther, SD, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother, Norman (Dorothy) Varns, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Bandura, Erma Lahn, Betty Miller, Dorothy Welbig, Goldie Varns, Eula Varns; and brothers, Edward and James Varns.

minnehahafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved