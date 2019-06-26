Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Hartford - Lori Johnson age 60 of Hartford, SD, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday June 23, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday June 28, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St. Funeral services begin at 1:00 pm Saturday at Miller Westside Chapel.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Tim; her children, Justin (Alyssa) Johnson, Tea, SD, Aaron (Aly) Johnson, Humboldt, SD, and Staci Johnson, Sioux Falls; her grandson Paxton Johnson, Humboldt; and sisters, Linda (Dave) Miller, Storm Lake, IA, and Julie (Pat) Sutter, Des Moines, IA. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019
