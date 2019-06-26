|
|
Lori Johnson
Hartford - Lori Johnson age 60 of Hartford, SD, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday June 23, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday June 28, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St. Funeral services begin at 1:00 pm Saturday at Miller Westside Chapel.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Tim; her children, Justin (Alyssa) Johnson, Tea, SD, Aaron (Aly) Johnson, Humboldt, SD, and Staci Johnson, Sioux Falls; her grandson Paxton Johnson, Humboldt; and sisters, Linda (Dave) Miller, Storm Lake, IA, and Julie (Pat) Sutter, Des Moines, IA. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019