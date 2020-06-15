Lorilee "Lori" CombsSioux Falls - Lorilee "Lori" Jean Combs passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD. Lori was 60.Lori was born on June 3, 1960 to Vernon and Grace (Visker) Kass in Adrian, MN. She was raised in Rushmore, MN and graduated from Worthington High School in 1978. Lori continued her education and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Lori worked at Bancorp/Metabank as an accountant until she retired in 2017.In 1978, Lori married David Johnson in Worthington, MN. The couple were blessed with their two children, Travis and Sheena. In 1996, Lori married Denton Combs in Sioux Falls. The couple were blessed with two more children, Dalton and Natasha.Lori was an active member of Central Church in Sioux Falls. She often volunteered at Sanford rocking babies in the NICU. Lori was a very social person with many friends. She enjoyed the outdoors, Colorado Bulldogs & Bud Light, and attending her kids/grandkids events. Lori always liked looking at the bright side of life. Faith and family were truly Lori's greatest passions.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Sheena (Tom) Ockenga of Hartford, SD, Dalton (Morgan) Combs of Bellevue, NE, and Natasha Combs of Omaha, NE; mother, Grace Kass of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Dennis (Ginny) Kass of Mankato, MN; sisters, Linda (Vern) Wagner of Eagan, MN and Gayle (Dave Zimmer) Kass of Paynesville, MN; and grandchildren, RaeAnne, Isaiah, Madori, Braden, Mariah and Lincoln.Lori was preceded in death by her son, Travis Lee Johnson; father, Vernon Kass; and brothers, Randy and Curt Kass.Funeral service 10:30 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Central Church, 3100 W. Ralph Rogers Road, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sioux Falls.