Lorraine Brunick
Sioux Falls - Lorraine C. Brunick, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD formerly of Vermillion, SD passed away Thursday, June 20 at the Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Lorraine Mockler was born August 11, 1934 in Vermillion to Louis and Lucille (Muhlenkort) Mockler. She married Duane Brunick on June 11, 1953 at St. Agnes Church in Vermillion. She helped Duane in the Brunick Body Shop and the Brunick Trailer Court as well as volunteering in any way she could in the church and she was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She is survived by her husband Duane of Sioux Falls, two sons; Rick (Holly) and Randy (Lori), two daughters; Linda (Ron) Ingalls and Julie (Jeff) Lorensen all of Sioux Falls, a brother Lonnie (Sandy) Mockler of Vermillion and a sister Carol Donnelly of Elk Point, SD. Also surviving her are 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Ken Mockler and a granddaughter Brianna Lorensen.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday, June 24 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Sunday, June 23 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM all at the church. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Memorials may de directed to the St. Agnes Church or the .
Published in The Argus Leader on June 22, 2019