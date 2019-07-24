Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
212 Center Ave
Garretson, SD
Lorraine Butrum


1926 - 2019
Lorraine Butrum Obituary
Lorraine Butrum

Garretson - Lorraine Anna Butrum, age 93, of Garretson, died on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Palisade Healthcare in Garretson. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Garretson. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garretson Area Historical Museum or Zion Lutheran Church.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Roger (Charleta) Butrum, Big Springs, TX, Joleen (Don) Facile, Sherman, and Duane (Kris) Butrum, Mitchell; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandkids; six great great grandkids; a sister: Dolores Morrow; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2003; parents, Azel and Anna (Mehring) Peterson; granddaughter, Mary Jo Butrum; great granddaughter, Lilian Marlene Pieschke; and brothers: Alvin Peterson and Clair Peterson.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 24, 2019
