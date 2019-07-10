Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Dalesburg Baptist Church
Lorraine Carlson Obituary
Lorraine Carlson

Beresford - Lorraine E. Carlson, 95, died July 7, 2019 at her home in Beresford, SD. Celebration of life services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 13 at Dalesburg Baptist Church, rural Beresford. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, July 12 at Wass Funeral Home, Beresford, SD. Memorials may be directed to the Dalesburg Baptist Cemetery Fund. wassfuneralhome.com

Lorraine leaves a legacy of love. She is survived by her children, Linda (Dave) Munson, Sioux Falls, Dick (Nancy) Carlson, Beresford and Renee Salzbrenner, Hugo, MN; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild, sisters-in-law Carol Carlson, Beresford, and Karen Carlson, Kearney, NE; and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 10, 2019
