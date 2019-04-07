|
Lorraine (Lori) Grace (Ensz) Schmidt
Tulsa - Lorraine (Lori) Grace (Ensz) Schmidt was born December 8,
1931, at Marion, South Dakota to Willie and Emma (Tieszen)
Ensz. She was one of four siblings, sharing home life with Rosella, Ralph, and Merle. Lori graduated from Marion High School in 1950. Lori then worked for REA in Marion.
She met Ray Schmidt at a New Year's Eve dance in 1953. They were married on June 12, 1955 in Marion. Lori enjoyed baking, sewing, traveling, and socializing with family and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker and Mom! She and Ray owned and operated three Dairy Queen stores for 15 years. She enjoyed making fun family memories at their vacation homes in Steamboat Springs, CO, and Branson, MO. They also had a special ministry with Stonecroft Ministries, being active in starting many Couple's Clubs, Christian Women's Clubs, and Friendship Bible Coffees. Lori had a passion and a gift for speaking and meeting the ladies in these clubs. She and Ray were active members at Baptist churches in Sioux Falls, Phoenix, and Tulsa. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the central core of her life and family which carried her through the more difficult elder years after suffering a fall and TBI.
Thankful for having shared in her full and purposeful life are her husband, Ray; her three children, Racky (Tom), Derrick (Beth), and Darin (Stephanie); seven grandchildren, Nicole, Nadia, Hannah, Brittany, Brody, Katie, and Lindsay; her greatgrandsons; and her brother.
Lori died peacefully on March 29, 2019 at their apartment at The Linden Assisted Living Center in Tulsa, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents; her fourth child, Staci, in infancy; and her two sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20 in Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to support Village Missions, PO Box 197, Dallas, OR, 97338.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 7, 2019