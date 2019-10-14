|
Lorraine M. Marnach
Sioux Falls - Lorraine Martha Marnach, age 91, died peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 16, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 504 N. Summit Ave. in Sioux Falls, SD. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 pm with a 6:30 pm Wake and Rosary service on Tuesday, October 15 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Lorraine Martha Lonneman was born on October 22, 1927 to Antone and Elizabeth (Weidert) Lonneman in Adrian, MN. She grew up on a farm near Adrian. After high school, she enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp during World War II and received her nursing degree through Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD. She married Norbert C. Marnach on April 21, 1949 and they raised their family in Sioux Falls where her husband was a firefighter and she worked as an R.N. at McKennan Hospital. She was a Director of Nursing at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls before retiring. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Cathedral and was active in Cathedral Club. She enjoyed time with her family at the cabin that she and her husband built at Lake Madison, SD. The couple traveled extensively in the U.S. after retirement and she remained an avid reader all of her life.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Michael Marnach, Sioux Falls, Dr. Mary (Gil Boettcher) Marnach, Rochester, MN, Nancy (Clyde) Straatmeyer, Hermosa SD, and Daniel (Wendi) Marnach, Sioux Falls, SD; her brothers, Anthony Lonneman, Adrian MN, Orville(Elaine) Lonneman, Sioux Falls, SD and Francis (Suzi) Lonneman, Adrian MN; and sisters-in-law, Helen Lonneman, Adrian, MN and Bernice Marnach, Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons, Nicholas, Joseph, Andrew, Will, and Noah Marnach, James (Ali Johnson) Straatmeyer, and Matthew Boettcher; granddaughters, Rebecca (Jeremy) Lundgren and Amy (Matthew) Dewey; great-granddaughters, Chloe, Hannah and Jocelyn Lundgren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; sons, David and Dr. Richard Marnach; daughter-in -law, Vickie Marnach; brothers, Vincent (Jean) Lonneman, Sylvester Lonneman, and Joseph Lonneman; sisters, Leona Lonneman and Rita (Paul) Cook; brothers-in law, Vincent (Sally), Conrad, Victor (Mildred), and Wilfred Marnach; and sisters-in-law, Veronica (Al) Berg, Anastasia (Mike) Curry, Sr. Luella Marnach and Rita Lonneman.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019