Services
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Storm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Storm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Storm Obituary
Lorraine Storm

Mitchell, S.D. - Lorraine Anna Storm, age 96, while residing at Avera Brady Health Care Facility in Mitchell, was welcomed to her heavenly home Thursday, March 12, 2020. A private, family funeral service will be held Monday, March 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Church, (Hillside) rural Dimock. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.bittnerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -