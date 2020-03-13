|
|
Lorraine Storm
Mitchell, S.D. - Lorraine Anna Storm, age 96, while residing at Avera Brady Health Care Facility in Mitchell, was welcomed to her heavenly home Thursday, March 12, 2020. A private, family funeral service will be held Monday, March 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Church, (Hillside) rural Dimock. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. For full obituary please visit www.bittnerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020