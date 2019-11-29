|
Lorraine Tucker
Sioux Falls - Lorraine D. Tucker, Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls. She was 88.
Lorraine was born October 9, 1932, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Harold and Effie Leach. She was a graduate of Washington Senior High School. Lorraine owned Sparkle Uniform Shop in Sioux Falls until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of Sioux Vocational School Auxiliary.
Grateful for having shared her life is her son, Paul Anderson.
Memorials may be directed to LifeScape, 4100 S. Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Private services will be held this week in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019