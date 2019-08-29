|
Lorraine Venhuizen
Rapid City - Lorraine Venhuizen, 92, of Rapid City and formerly of Quinn, died on August 25, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints Senior Living in Sioux Falls. A Prayer Service will be held Thursday, August 29 at 2:00 pm at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with services and burial to follow in Rapid City at a later date.
Grateful for having shared Lorraine's life are her brother Wilmer Deibert of Ipswich; three children, Lyle (Carol Pitts) Venhuizen of Rapid City, Keith (Nan) Venhuizen of Sioux Falls, and Tonya (Ron) Matt of Sioux Falls; her grandchildren, Brett (Kristi) Venhuizen of Grand Forks ND, Carissa (Danny) Barnette of Robinson TX, Leah (Aaron) Prestbo of Sioux Falls, Tony (Sara) Venhuizen of Sioux Falls, Wayne (Melanie) Venhuizen of Flagstaff AZ, Eric (Alissa) Matt of Sioux Falls, David Venhuizen of Los Angeles CA, and Scott Venhuizen of Chicago IL; and her great-grandchildren: Jacob, Caitlyn, Reed, Henry, Elizabeth, Simone, Madeleine, and Thomas; sister-in-law Violet Venhuizen; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents, her husband, sister Arlouene Rossow and her husband Jerome, brother Erwin Deibert, sister-in-law Bernice Deibert, daughter-in-law Jennifer Venhuizen, and many Venhuizen in-laws.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019