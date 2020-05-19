|
|
Lorrayne Gilmore Montecuollo
Sioux Falls - Lorrayne H. Gilmore Montecuollo, 94, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be 2:00 PM on Thursday at Union Cemetery in Flandreau, SD. For a more complete obituary and live stream to her graveside service please go to www.georgeboom.com.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Jeff (Lynn) Gilmore, Renner, SD; daughter, Julie Sandro, Sioux Falls, SD; 2 grandchildren, Carrie (Nate) Punt, Sioux Falls, SD and Nathan (Kimberly) Gilmore, Anchorage, AK; two great-grandchildren, Eva and Grayson Punt; brother-in-law, Ordell Westra, Rockford, IL; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nellie Kroon; two husbands, Edward Gilmore and Amos Montecuollo; daughter, Jennifer Gilmore; son-in-law, Murray Sandro; siblings and their spouses, Erma (William) Butler, Douglas (Hazel) Kroon, Mildred (Wallace) Ricketts and LaVonne Westra.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020