Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Prayer Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hudson Lutheran Church
Hudson, South Dakota - Louella Jean "Lou" Toft, 78, of Hudson, South Dakota went "home" to her Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home in Hudson. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 AM at Hudson Lutheran Church with son-in-law, Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery of Hudson. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, May 31, from 6:00-7:00 PM at Hudson Lutheran Church of Hudson. Following the visitation, a prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Lou is survived by her children, Phil Jr. (Rhonda) Toft, Paula (Mark) Johnson, Lorna (Steve) Sundet, and Marc Toft; grandchildren, Eric (Jackie) Toft, Erin (Jon) Castle, Katie Johnson, Rebekah Johnson, Leila Belghitt, Trevon Sundet, Rachel Sundet, Megan Toft, Courtney (Sereyrattanak "Na") Chum, and Nathaniel Toft; great-grandchildren, Tommi, Anja, Lilly, Axel, Tycho, Oscar, Arthur, and Kaden; brother, John (Diane) Rau; sister-in-law, Ruth Rau; 11 sisters and brothers by marriage; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Sharon Wold; and many cousins who are as close to her as brothers and sisters.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019
