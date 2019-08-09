|
|
Louis Hubner
Pipestone, Minnesota - Louis Herman Hubner was born on April 14, 1923 to Herman and Emma (Mettenbrink) Hubner at the family home in Troy Township in Pipestone County, Minnesota. Louis attended country school until graduating the 8th grade and then began school in Pipestone. He graduated from Pipestone High School in 1942. Following his graduation, Louis continued to live and work on the family farm. In his spare time, Louis loved to dance at a local dance hall, which is where he met Barbara Langdon. The two were married on March 11, 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone. The young couple returned to the family farm and soon took over its main operation. Louis and Barbara were blessed with six children. In 1983, Louis moved away from farming and began raising livestock, first starting off with calves and then moving into raising sheep. When Louis wasn't busy, he was always willing to help anyone that needed it, whether it was shingling a house or throwing bales. Louis officially retired in 2013 and continued to enjoy retired life with Barbara. Due to his failing health, Louis was placed on home hospice. Louis died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the family home he was born in at the age of 96 years, three months, and 23 days.
Louis was a charter member of Christ the King Free Lutheran Church and even helped to build the church building. He also acted as church usher until his age prevented him from continuing to serve. Louis loved going to the sale barns. He also enjoyed reading and watching Judge Judy. In his younger years, Louis not only liked dancing, but he was also very good at roller-skating, and playing pool. He was a hardworking man that had a very high moral standard. Louis loved his family, but never hesitated to remind them what was right or wrong. He was also a very stubborn man that would rather struggle to complete something than ask for someone to help him. His determination and independent spirit made him the hard worker that was greatly admired. Louis also loved spending time with his dog, Jasper.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara; his six children, Robert (Audrey) Hubner of Pipestone, Helen (Scott) Ketelsen of Hull, Iowa, Mary (Ron) Ruud of Colman, South Dakota, Diana Meyer of Wichita, Kansas, James (Renee) Hubner of Manhattan, Kansas, and Bernard (fiancée Christi Robenson) Hubner of Holland, Minnesota; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two more on the way; his sister, Leone Slyh of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; and many other loving friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Barbara Meyer; his parents; and his brother, Loren Hubner.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christ the King Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Interment in Old Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 9, 2019