George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD - Louis Nicolay, 86, passed away into the arms of his Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019. His funeral mass will be 2 PM Fri., May 3 at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., May 2 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Louis is survived by his children, Daniel (Lori) Nicolay, Orange Park, FL, Kathleen Nicolay and Cynthia Nicolay, both of Chandler, AZ; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings, Bernice Stromseth, Edward (Patricia) Nicolay, Loretta (Peter) Lentsch and Anthony (Eloise) Nicolay, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Louis to Best Friends Animal Society, https://bestfriends.org. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019
