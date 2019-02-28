|
|
Louis VanderPlaats
Sioux Falls - Louis VanderPlaats, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Lakewood Gardens in Downey, California. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Little Stone Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at approximately 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota. Additional obituary information and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Genevieve; daughter, Vicki (Mark) Miller; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019