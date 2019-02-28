Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
The Little Stone Church
1001 E. 6th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Edgerton, MN
View Map
Resources
Louis VanderPlaats Obituary
Louis VanderPlaats

Sioux Falls - Louis VanderPlaats, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Lakewood Gardens in Downey, California. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Little Stone Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at approximately 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton, Minnesota. Additional obituary information and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Genevieve; daughter, Vicki (Mark) Miller; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
