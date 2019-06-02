Resources
Sioux Falls, SD. - Louise Elliott passed away April 25, 2019. She was born July 19, 1932 in St. Louis, MO to Juanita (Porter) Tyler and Earl Tyler. She was united in marriage to Clark Elliott and had three children. She is preceded in death by her husband Clark and son Mark. She is survived by son David & Carolyn Elliott of Guthrie, OK, daughter, Debbie & Fred Meyer, Sioux Falls, SD, daughter-in-law, Debbie Elliott, Dacula, GA, grandchildren Chris Meyer, Ashley Stoner, CJ Elliott & Jenna Elliott and 4 great grandchildren. A family celebration of life will take place July 5, 2019.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019
