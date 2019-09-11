|
|
Louise M. Amonson Smith
Sioux Falls - Louise M. Amonson Smith, 89, of Sioux Falls passed away on September 8, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Louise Amonson was born in Madison, SD to Albert and Bertina (Stephenson) Amonson. She graduated from Madison High School and earned her RN degree from Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She was married to Roger T. Smith and together they raised five children: Karen, Roger, Linda, Nancy, and Richard. A devoted nurse, she worked at: Sioux Valley Hospital, Crippled Childrens' Hospital and School, Good Samaritan Center, Good Samaritan National Office, and AHEC/CHES. She is survived by: her children, Karen (Ray) Cross of Sioux Falls; Roger Smith of Sioux Falls; Linda Smith of Lincoln, NE; Nancy (David) Giere of Rochester, MN; Richard Smith (Dale Jim) of Sioux Falls; Grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Blythe Smith, and great-grandson Liam Cross-White. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019