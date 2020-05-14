Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Lowell Cady

Lowell Cady


1924 - 2020
Lowell Cady Obituary
Lowell Cady

Sioux Falls - Lowell Cady, 95, of Sioux Falls, went to his eternal home from natural causes on May 12, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls

Lowell Francis Cady was born on a farm near Harrison, SD on May 23, 1924 to Leon and Ruby (Oakland) Cady. He grew up in Aurora and Douglas Counties, graduating from Stickney High School in 1942. In 1947, he was united in marriage with Gertrude Kooiman, and together, they had 5 sons: Michael (Linda) of Atlanta, GA, Terry (Sunshine) of Sioux Falls, SD, Lynn "Skip" (Judy) of Phoenix, AZ, Curtis (Kathie) of Jacksonville, FL and Mark (Patty) of Lake City, FL.

In 1964, he married Betty Jo Nelson. He later adopted her three children, Richard, of Dallas, TX, Daniel of Sioux Falls, SD and Lorna Bachetll of Sioux Falls, SD.

Lowell will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love of gardening and nature.

He is survived by his wife Betty, of Viborg, SD; his five sons and their wives; 29 grandchildren; 68 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and his adopted children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bernice; his brothers Eugene, Howard and Elton; a sister-in-law, Dorothy; and his first Wife, Gertrude.

Memorial services for Lowell will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to McCrossan Boys Ranch or to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020
