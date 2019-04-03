Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Masonic Service at George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Lowell "Lars" W. Larson, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sanford Hospice Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with family present will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home with a Masonic Service beginning at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to El Riad Shrine Transportation Fund.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Delores Larson of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Kevin Larson and his wife, Carolyn of Olathe, KS; daughter, Deone Petersen and her husband, Stan of Anthem, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew Larson, Sarah Carson and her husband, Jerad, Chris Blazen and his fiancé, Samantha Wise; sisters, Maxine Mattheis of Omaha, NE and Carol Campbell and her husband, Earl of Phoenix, AZ; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
