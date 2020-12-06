1/1
Lowell McFarland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell McFarland

Sioux Falls - Lowell T. McFarland, 89, was called to his heavenly home Dec. 4th, 2020 surrounded by his children at the Veterans Memorial Hospital, Sioux Falls. For service times, a full obituary and online guestbook, visit georgeboom.com.

Lowell is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Corky; his son, Steve McFarland and Kristin Anderson of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Kim Sullivan and her husband Tom of Sioux Falls and Kristi McFarland of Keller, TX; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lindberg & her husband Jeremy of Oakland, CA, Jonathon Sullivan and his fiance' Chelsea Johnson of Sioux Falls, Michael Sullivan of Minneapolis, MN, Lauren McFarland of Sioux Falls and Noah McFarland of Sioux Falls; one great granddaughter, Zoe Lindberg of Oakland, CA and several nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved