Lowell McFarland
Sioux Falls - Lowell T. McFarland, 89, was called to his heavenly home Dec. 4th, 2020 surrounded by his children at the Veterans Memorial Hospital, Sioux Falls. For service times, a full obituary and online guestbook, visit georgeboom.com
.
Lowell is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Corky; his son, Steve McFarland and Kristin Anderson of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Kim Sullivan and her husband Tom of Sioux Falls and Kristi McFarland of Keller, TX; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lindberg & her husband Jeremy of Oakland, CA, Jonathon Sullivan and his fiance' Chelsea Johnson of Sioux Falls, Michael Sullivan of Minneapolis, MN, Lauren McFarland of Sioux Falls and Noah McFarland of Sioux Falls; one great granddaughter, Zoe Lindberg of Oakland, CA and several nieces and nephews.