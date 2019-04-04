|
Lowell Vernon Erichsen
Sioux Falls - Lowell Vernon Erichsen, 83, passed April 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls.
A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with family present.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Joan (Cummings) Erichsen; two sons, Vernon (Lynette) Erichsen of Hartford, SD, and Kevin (Phuong Thi Nguyen) Erichsen of Lewisville, Texas; daughter, Dianne (David) Glover of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Erichsen of Tempe, Arizona; six sisters, Joyce Ulven, Vivian (Arthur Keith) Shaver, Bernice (Dean) Kjelden, LaVonne Kjelden, Linda Berkland and June McKillip, All of Sioux Falls, SD.
Lowell was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Dennis Kjelden, and Harold Berkland. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 4, 2019