|
|
Loyal "Lee" Bossert
Sioux Falls - Loyal "Lee" Bossert, age 49, of Sioux Falls died Saturday, September 16, 2019 as a result of a boating accident in Pierre, SD.
Memorial services will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Lee was born at the Lead/Deadwood Hospital in Deadwood, SD to Peter Bossert and Clarice Harper. He grew up in that area and that's where he developed his love of nature. He moved to Sioux Falls and worked for Smurfit-Stone Container for 15 years.
Lee started a family with Sue (German) Bossert and in 2000 welcomed a daughter, Sydney. He was a loving stepfather to Stephanie Johnson and Nicholas German, and welcomed a grandson, AJ. They lived in Baltic for 14 years as a family.
Lee worked for Marmen since 2018 until his passing as a mechanic which was a skill taught to him by his father, Pete. He was a man who enjoyed time with his family and spent many vacations fishing. Lee was always willing to help those who needed it and also a mentor to others. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Until we meet again Lee, we love you.
Grateful for having shared in Lee's life are his daughter, Sydney Bossert of Sioux Falls; his mother, Clarice "Ellen" Harper of Belle Fourche; 3 sisters, Rose Guilliams of Sheridan, WY, Tina Martin of Rapid City, Janet Bossert of Belle Fourche along with numerous family and friends.
Lee is preceded in death by his father, Peter Bossert.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019